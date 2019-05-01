Johanna Nadgwick (Tom and Cheryl) and Bobby Hamburger (Curt and Rachel) were among the group of fourth graders who learned about the importance of water cycle and soil health from Thomas Nadgwick, District Conservationist for the USDA Department of Natural Resources in Potter County. The presentation was given as part of the annual Arbor Day presentation to Mrs. Jamie Cronin’s class. The students learned the importance of no-till farming, cover crops, and soil health to help improve the water cycle through this Rainfall Simulator demonstration.