Area grain business files response with PUC

Gettysburg business has filed a legal response requesting all complaints against the business be dismissed. This is in response to allegations by the state’s Public Utilities Commission following accusations involving some of South Dakota’s grain laws.

Banghart Properties LLC faces civil fines for purchasing more truckloads of grain than the $5 million permitted annually with a Class B license annually permits. Allegations of the violations were laid out through the state Public Utilities Commission in a January complaint. The PUC oversees grain-trading in South Dakota.

The allegations stated that Banghart Properties purchased loads of grain after March of 2022, when the $5 million maximum was reached on the 2022 license; and purchased loads after October of that year, when the maximum was reached on the 2023 license. It went on to state that Banghart failed to make payment for at least eight transactions within 30 days of delivery as required by state law.

A response to the complaints was filed last week by Robert Konrad, attorney for Banghart Properties, denying allegations in the complaint. The response included that the business has been continuously licensed as a Class B grain dealers since June of 2021. The filed response reported that the company does admit making grain purchases during the stated time period, but the allegations may incorrectly include product purchases outside the statutory definition of “grain.” The allegations also did not account for Banghart’s established fiscal year period, and that during the stated time period, Banghart also passed routine license inspections performed by PUC staff. It continued that the calculation of the number of alleged grain purchases is inaccurate as it was based upon the number of scale tickets, not transactions, adding that a single load or shipment is split-weighted, with more than one scale ticket for a single load due to scale limitation or truck size.

The response also stated that Banghart at all times met or exceeded the minimum bond requirements, and no producers were not paid. The company also stated that the PUC staff was supplied with requested documents and emails.

The filed response requested that the PUC commission dismiss the PUC staff’s complaint in its entirety, or in the alternative, that the relief requested therein be denied after hearing; that the PUC approve and grant Banghart’s pending Class A Grain Dealer’s license; and that the Commission take any further action deemed just, equitable, or appropriate under the circumstances.

-compiled by MMcR