Arrests made by local law enforcement

On Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, local law enforcement were called to a house in Gettysburg for a report of marijuana odor coming from a room in the owner’s house. A consent search of the house resulted in drug paraphernalia being found in multiple rooms. Charges are pending.

While at that call, law enforcement received a complaint of a strong odor of what was believed to be marijuana coming from an apartment in Gettysburg. A search warrant was granted by the 6th Circuit Court Judge. The execution of the warrant resulted in locating drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Arrested at the scene was Stevon Green Jr., 35, charged with possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana, a Class 6 felony, and other related charges. Two other arrests were also made.

On Friday evening law enforcement executed a second search warrant on a Gettysburg apartment. A search resulted in drug paraphernalia and marijuana seeds. The landlord of the apartment informed law enforcement that the tenant had moved out earlier that morning without advanced notice and nobody had been in the apartment since. Charges are pending.

-Chief of Police Dave Mogard