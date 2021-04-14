Arrow Dynamic

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Gettysburg fifth graders brought home the second place trophy from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament. Due to the pandemic, the tournament was done by shooting during PE classes with scores submitted to the state. Nearly 500 students participated statewide from AA, A, and B schools. Pictured with their trophy are (back row, l to r) Wiley Cronin (Casey and Nikki), Jackson Simon (Sally and Darrin), Shad Wipf (Glenda), Bradly Vasquez (Julio), Aiden Larson (Katie and Tony), Paige Ahlemeier (?Trish and Scott?), Brooke Lower (Megan Lower/Dustin Lower), Morrison Thomas (Ryan Thomas/Carolee Lake), Kylee Phillips (Vanessa and Cyle), Finlee Heien (Cory and Tricia). Front row: Coach Christy Saltsman, Teegan Arpan (Randi), Eve Goebel (Andrea and Jeff), Easton Rausch (Erika and Chad), Teagan Nelson (Tami and Erik), Eric Hawkinson (Lane Hawkinson/Brandy Ferris). Students from the Gettysburg middle school and high school also brought home trophies from the tournament. Read all about it on page 8.