Potter County Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner smiles from her office in the county courthouse where she is surrounded by the artwork of over 75 Gettysburg students. The students participated in a project organized by Deputy Levi Broker to help design a new patch for the sheriff’s office. Students in both elementary and high school got involved, and the design created by fourth grade student Aden Harer, son of Carrie and Darrick Harer, was selected as the winner.