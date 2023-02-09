Assessment notices to be mailed March 1

“Early round” of unofficial notices will be sent next week due to the countywide reassessment project

Potter County Director of Equalization Adam Roseland reports that the 2023 assessment notices will be mailed as usual, no later than March 1st, with the usual opportunity to appeal your assessed value in the weeks afterward.

However, this year, because of the county-wide reassessment project, there will also be an “early round” of assessment notices sent out next week.

Accompanying this early, unofficial assessment notice will be an early, unofficial appeal season the week of Monday, Feb, 20 through Friday, Feb. 24.

Please call or email the Director of Equalization office to schedule an appointment if you wish to challenge the new assessed value, or if you feel there may be missing information.

The contact information for the DOE is 605-765-2481 or email pcdoe@venturecomm.net. The office is located on the second floor of the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg.