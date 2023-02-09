At-large option on city ballot

The Gettysburg municipal election is set for Tuesday, April 11, and this year’s ballot will allow voters to make a choice on a proposed change to the form of city government.

Petitions were filed with the city to include an initiated measure allowing representatives on the council to be elected at-large from within the city limits. Currently the six aldermen are selected by address from within specific wards.

The council is made up of a mayor and six aldermen, with the mayor elected to a four year term, while the aldermen are elected by either a two year or four year term. The mayor presides at meetings but votes only to break a tie. The mayor is elected at large. Two aldermen are currently elected from each ward.

If approved by the voters, the city would be governed by a mayor and six aldermen, all elected at-large.