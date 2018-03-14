Attempted home break in during early morning hours Monday

The Gettysburg Police Department is urging people to lock their homes, especially after an attempt was made to break into a home early Monday morning.

It was around 3 a.m. when an attempt was made to enter a home on South Broadway Street in Gettysburg. Three people tried to gain access through both the front and back doors of the property.

According to Chief of Police David Mogard, there was no damage and no one was injured, but the incident is cause for concern. It happened early on a Monday morning, which isn’t a time normally connected with late night activity in the area, since no businesses are open late on Sunday. It is suspected that the people trying to gain entry to the home may have mistaken the place for a different address or property location. The owners were home at the time of the incident.

Chief Mogard said that no arrests have been made yet.

There have been a number of properties and vehicles around the area that have been entered without permission during the past several months, and residents are urged to lock their doors. Security cameras and motion or porch lights are also a good deterrent.

Neighbors are asked to pay attention to unusual activity and report it to the Gettysburg Police Department at 765-9600. If there is an emergency, call 911.

-Molly McRoberts