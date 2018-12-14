August “Gus” Hegge

August “Gus” Hugh Hegge, 25, of Rochester, MN, died at home on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Visitation was held Dec. 9 at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.

Gus was born on June 30, 1993, in Fargo, ND, to Nick and Cindy (Wager) Hegge. He moved with his family to Rochester, where he lived the rest of his life. He attended Jefferson Elementary School, Kellogg Middle School, and several Rochester high schools, and obtained his GED in 2011.

Gus is survived by his children, August James “AJ,” Aksel Tyler, and Freija Lynn, and their mother, Tayler Polton; parents Nick and Cindy Hegge; sister Zoe Hegge; paternal grandparents Tom and Nancy Scoblic. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leona Wager and Jim Wager of Hoven.