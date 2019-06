Autumn Catherine Jungwirth, 24, of Lake Poinsett, SD and formerly the assistant teacher for the Gettysburg Preschool in 2017-18, died May 27, 2019, at Prairie Lakes Healthcare in Watertown, SD. Mass of Christian Burial was held June 3 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Redfield, with Hyke Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation, that provides support to youth cancer survivors in South Dakota.