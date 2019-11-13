VFW Commander Bill Vander Vorst and American Legion Commander Dave Stroup worked together with a number of other veterans and volunteers to put up the Avenue of Flags at the Veterans Monument on the lawn of the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg. The flags draped the caskets of area veterans. The flag over the monument was flown in honor of Gettysburg veteran Chuck Wager, who served with the U.S. Army during the 1950s, and died June 1. The Avenue of Flags was put up on Saturday, Nov. 9 and displayed through the afternoon of Veterans Day. A community breakfast was held on Saturday morning for members of the National VFW Decorated Veterans Hunt which was held over the weekend.