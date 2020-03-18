Avera monitoring coronavirus

Avera is closely monitoring the progress of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The region served by Avera has not had a confirmed case of the virus. Along with health systems across the country, Avera Gettysburg is following established protocols and is implementing additional precautions to protect patients, employees, and communities.

With confirmed cases elsewhere in the United States and now in South Dakota, steps are being taken to prepare for that situation when the virus may reach the Potter County area.

Avera is in ongoing contact with the CDC for the latest updates and recommendations regarding COVID-19. As part of emergency preparedness practices, Avera is planning for how to care for possible cases of the virus, and establishing task forces to inventory needed supplies and equipment.

Through extensive telemedicine services, Avera eCARE® is also preparing to assist all locations in identifying patients as they come into emergency departments, clinics and long-term care facilities.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible care while doing everything we can to protect our patients and communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Robert Sheckler, Avera Gettysburg Hospital Administrator.

The CDC offers the following tips to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

If you are feeling sick, follow the below tips to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information on COVID-19 and how the CDC and states in the Avera footprint are preparing for possible cases, please visit the following sites:

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention resources

www.cdc.gov/COVID19

www.avera.org