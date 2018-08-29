Avera Oahe Manor earns NRC Health 2018 Excellence in Action Award

The manor at Gettysburg was among eight Avera skilled-nursing and long-term care facilities honored for its 2018 Excellence in Action awards by the National Research Corporation, or NRC Health.

The honors recognize skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living communities that achieve outstanding resident and employee satisfaction. The Avera Oahe Manor achieved the highest overall satisfaction scores in the NRC Health database, which is the largest source of long-term care and senior-living satisfaction metrics in the nation.

The Avera Gettysburg facility was honored in the customer award category.

To qualify for the award, facilities had to complete customer satisfaction surveys during 2017, use standard facility instruments and receive a minimum of 10 responses, with a minimum 30 percent response rate. Those who scored in the top 10 percent of qualifying facilities on the question of personal recommendation earned the 2018 honor.