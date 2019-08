Games, prizes, food, and fun are all in the plans for the annual Awana kick-off carnival at the Grace Bible Church on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The free fun day takes place from 3-6 p.m. and children from preschool through sixth grade are invited to attend. Children are welcome to take part in the carnival even if they don’t participate in Awana.

One of the highlights of the carnival is the popular rock climbing wall.