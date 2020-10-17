Awww, Mom!

Tember Johnson, LPN gave a shot to her third grade son, Declan, who tried not to look while his younger brother, first grader Devin, kept a close eye on their mom’s work while waiting his turn during the flu shot vacination clinic held at the Gettysburg School last week. The event provided free flu shots to approximately 50 students who took part in the Point of Dispensing (POD) exercise at the gym, which included volunteers from the community and medical centers in both Gettysburg and Faulkton.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS