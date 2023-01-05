Baby Vonn born Dec. 1

Scott and Lisa Quiett of Gettysburg are the parents of a baby boy, Vonn Matthew Quiett, born Dec. 1, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. He was welcomed by big brother Dean, age 10, and sister Gwen, 7.

Maternal grandparents are Dale and Audrey Robinson, and paternal grandparents are Duane and Jan Quiett, all of Gettysburg. Great-grandmothers are Doris Quiett of Gettysburg and Kathryn Robinson of Geary, Oklahoma.

Vonn shares his name with a long line of family on the Robinson side. The name was his mommy’s grandfather’s and great-grandfather’s middle names, and it was also her great-great-great-grandmother’s maiden name. The baby’s name is an updated and shortened spelling with the same pronounciation.