Bakery building sold

While many small town main streets are facing business closures, Gettysburg’s has seen some activity during recent days.

According to Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Development Corporation Coordinator Kara Williams, the former city bakery building has been purchased by Rick and Janice Banghart.

The building housed the bakery which was in operation until November 2018. The Northeast Council of Governments handled the building sale, which was owned by NECOG and the local development corporation. Plans for the building are undecided at this time.