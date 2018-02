The GHS pep band has been selected as the “Band of the Day” to perform during the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament in Aberdeen on Friday, March 9.

The band, under the direction of Mr. Ron Stoneback, has been invited to play for both sessions. The first session begins at noon and the second at 6 p.m.

The band will play the National Anthem at both sessions. Portions of the day will be televised so be sure to watch next Friday for your favorite GHS musician!