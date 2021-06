PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Zaidee Gunderson (Lindsay and Joe) was all smiles as she pointed out which barrel to circle to Indy, the horse she rode during the Battling for the Buckle event at the county fairgrounds in Gettysburg on Thursday evening. Indy belongs to Teresa McGuire, and the hot weather didn’t slow down the more than 50 riders who came from around the region to participate in the event. Zaidee just finished kindergarten this year.