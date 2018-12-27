Barry Ellenbecker, 77, of Gettysburg died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at the Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 28 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg with the Rev. Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A family and friends gathering will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Thursday Dec. 27 at B & B Upland Adventures, 15691 303rd Ave, Gettysburg. All are welcome.

Barry was born Feb. 26, 1941 to Lucille (Herron) and Orville Ellenbecker. He attended rural elementary school and high school in Gettysburg.

Barry had a huge heart. He was not only willing but usually prepared to help anyone in need. He was extremely grateful for all of the blessings in his life especially his family and many loyal friends. He always loved to joke about what a great card player he was, he always said it gave his opponents more satisfaction when they beat him. When it came to dancing, he prided himself on making his dance partners comfortable on the dance floor so they really had a great time regardless of their age or experience.

Barry loved being outdoors hunting and fishing and sharing this passion with others. He always made time and the opportunity for many people to learn to hunt and fish under his guidance. There are countless stories that will be shared for many years to come.

Grateful for sharing his life is his son Mike (Gwen) Ellenbecker of Olathe, KS and their children Lindsey (Andy) Holcomb of Lawrence, KS and Chelsie Ellenbecker of Lenexa, KS; Nikki Ellenbecker of Chicago, IL; brother Daniel “Gregg” (Michelle) Ellenbecker of Rapid City, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Lucille Ellenbecker, daughter Sheila Ellenbecker and grandson Nicholas Ellenbecker.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Barry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)