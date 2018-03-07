Basketball season ends in Selby

The Potter County Battlers finished their basketball season on an exciting note Friday night in Selby. The game came down to a last second shot, but the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines held on to the win in the Region 2B game to move on in their drive toward the State B tournament.

Battler Cole Nafziger put the first score on the board with a big three point shot at the start of the game, and that was the last lead for Potter County. The Wolverines went to work, but their lead was cut to 12-15 at the end of the first period with a three pointer put in by Calen Decker to tighten the score.

With just a couple seconds left in the first half, the Potter County team tied up the game at 24 before heading into the locker room.

The Wolverines broke the tie with a three point shot to start the second half, and with Nafziger scoring the only points for the Battlers during the eight minutes in the third period, the score spread to 33-42 in Herreid/Selby Area’s favor.

The final period of the game got the adrenaline pumping for Battler fans, who also got a lesson in the power of free throws. A three pointer by Nafziger along with free throws tightened the score to six points, and Ben Krueger swished in some more of the big threes. With 2:30 left to go in the game, Potter County’s lead tightened to 45-50, and another three pointer put the Battlers within two points. The Wolverines answered with a two point basket, and with under a minute to go, a three point shot by Potter County set the score at 51-52. The Battlers kept possession of the ball, but with just over a second on the clock, the final play didn’t connect with the hoop, and Herreid/Selby Area advanced to the next round of play by one point.

Nafziger led the scoring for the Battlers with 19 points, followed by Krueger and Dawson Simon with 13, and Decker who added six to the score. Seniors Gage Weller, Ben Krueger, Phillip Vetter, and Brady Keller finished their high school basketball careers with a 14-6 win/loss record in the regular season and a third place seed in the region.

For some perspective on the last game, see the comments on page 10 by Battlers senior Gage Weller.

-Molly McRoberts

Stats

Region 2B at Herreid

POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 5 7-9 19, Ben Krueger 5 0-0 13, Dawson Simon 6 1-4 13, Calen Decker 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 8-13 51.

HERREID-SELBY AREA: Clayton Randall II 4 0-2 9, Karson Vander Vorst 1 0-0 3, Blaine Grage 1 0-0 3, Trevor Begeman 4 0-0 8, Emmitt Bohle 13 3-8 29. Totals 23 3-10 52.

Potter County 12 24 33 51

Herreid-Selby Area 15 24 42 52

3-point field goals — Nafziger 2, Krueger 3, Decker 2, Randall II, Vander Vorst, Grage. Total fouls — Potter County 16; Herreid-Selby Area 15.