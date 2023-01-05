Basketball teams compete in Big Bo Classic

After enduring back-to-back blizzards and following a long Christmas break, the Battlers traveled to Wolsey on December 29th to participate in the annual Big Bo Basketball Classic. This event has been going on for nine years. The Classic honors a past Wolsey student, Bo Mutchelknaus, who lost his life too early in a car accident.

This year the Lady Battlers were part of a six-team bracket that also included the White River Lady Tigers, Hitchcock-Tulare Lady Patriots, Crazy Horse Lady Chiefs, Kadoka Area Lady Kougars, and Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds. In the boys’ bracket there were four teams – Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots, Kadoka Area Kougars, Wolsey- Wessington Warbirds, and of course, the Potter County Battlers.

The Lady Battlers were paired against the White River Lady Tigers in the second game of the day. The ladies from Mellette County were 3-and-2, as compared to our girls who were still undefeated (2-0) and looking to stay that way. But the girls knew they had a challenge on their hands since the Lady Tigers are a perennial basketball powerhouse in the state. Last season, they were the seventh-place team in Sate B Girls Basketball Tournament.

However, the Tiger’s reputation seemed to have no effect on the Battlers because the big three – Tyler Simon, Kayden Cronin, and Ashlee Kaup – popped in buckets as well as shut down the Tigers inside and outside to get an early eight-point lead – 8 to 0. It wasn’t until the halfway mark of the first quarter that the Tigers finally registered their first basket of the game. From there White River went on a mini run to get within one point – 8 to 7. Emma Schlacther made the scoring book with 28 seconds left to go to push the lead back out to three, but then No. 4 Tana Bear Heels dropped a shot to again put her team in a favorable position when the horn sounded to end the opening quarter – 10 to 9.

The reasons for White River not taking control or getting up the upper hand right out of the chute was Acting Head Coach Kelli Nagel had the Battlers running a full court press, playing aggressive man-toman defense, gang rebounding on both sides of the court, and always keeping fresh legs on the floor. Coach Nagel used nine players in this opening period alone and White River didn’t have the stamina or speed to outrun or keep up with the Battlers. It seemed very clear too that the Tigers did not realize just how fast and quick the Battlers were because on paper they run five freshmen in and out of the game all the time. But an in-depth read would have uncovered that these same freshmen are the State Cross Country Champs.

Hope was restored for the Tigers when the second quarter opened because No. 43 Lily Krogman snapped in a three-pointer to give White River their first – and only – lead of the game – 10 to 12. On the very next possession by the Battlers, Tyler Simon slashed to the bucket and scored to tie the game backup immediately. After shutting down the Tigers once again, Kayden Cronin forced up a tough shot to put Potter County back on top and back in control of the game. Besides their swarming defense and gang rebounding, the Battlers started sharing the rock to where five other Battlers added their names to the scoring book – Rylee Kaup, Emma Schlachter, Dannika Kaup, Olivia Mikkelsen, and Ashlee Kaup. This great unified offensive attack, tough full court defense, and platooning ten players in-and-out gave the Battlers a nine-point lead when the horn sounded time for the intermission – 29 to 20.

Tyler Simon, Kayden Cronin, and Emma Schlachter found the rim to be as big as a 55–gallon barrel drum when the third quarter opened because they combined to quickly push out the Battlers’ lead to 19 points – 41 to 22. Coach Nagel wasn’t done running the Tigers’ leg off either because she kept up the Battlers’ full court pressure defense and subbing in her entire bench. But as expected the Tigers tried to fight back and when the third quarter ended, they whittled the lead down by five points – 46 to 32.

White River looked shelled shocked when they started the final period and they grinded the game down by putting the Battlers on the free-throw line time-after-time. This constant shooting of free-throw shots by both teams in this quarter really did nothing to dig into Potter County’s lead and when the game ended, the Lady Battlers won 62 to 48.

After each game there is Big Bo Classic Spirit Award given out to the most outstanding player, and the powers to be bestowed the award upon our Emma Schlacther. Emma made some big-time shots, stole the ball numerous times, guarded her opponent like she had Taylor Swift and was just a ball of perpetual motion. Again, it appeared that White River totally underestimated the speed and quickness of the Battlers. And to watch Emma chasing down a breakaway opponent with the ball was like watching a championship heeler running down a critter to totally dominate it to where it has no choice but to surrender to its domination.

One last shout out – Acting Head Coach Killi Nagel did an except job filling in for Coach T. She got the max out of every girl on the squad to literally run the Tigers off the court.

Stats: Girls Battlers: Tyler Simon – 12, Rylee Kaup – 8, Dannika Kaup – 4, Ashlee Kaup – 9, Peyton Stevens – 3, Emma Schlachter – 6, Olivia Mikkelsen – 1, Kayden Cronin – 19. Tigers: Maleena Brave – 8, Tana Bear Heels – 6, Taylor Krogman – 1, LaQuita Baldock- Bottger – 5, Kamaria Krogman – 9, Skyler Krogman – 4, Riley Lunderman – 9, Chaela O’Leary – 1, Lilly Krogman – 5.

PC 10 19 17 16 +62

WR 9 11 12 16 +48

The boys went up against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in the third game of the Big Bo Classic. The Patriots had only one game under their belt coming in, but it was a game they won against Langford Area Lions. Thus, the Battlers were looking to make a statement and hoping to get the better of the Patriots to get their first win of the season.

Things started off fine for Coach Bryce Hall’s team when Landon Larson snapped the net from behind the three-point stripe to give the Battlers a 3-to-2-point lead – 7:40. Unfortunately, the Battlers did not score again until another five more minutes ticked off the clock – 2:35 – when Jhett Simon found success. In that time the Patriots went on a 12-to-0-point run – 5 to 14. Before the first period ended, the Battlers added one more basket by Ryder Falkenhagen and the Patriots added another eight points – 7 to 22.

Alex Tanner and Landon Larson did their best as well as Sean Seurer to provide some offense for the Battlers in the second period, but with Patriots dominating on the boards and playing hard nose defense they pushed their lead out to 25 points when the first half expired – 20 to 45.

Following the intermission, Hitchcock-Tulare finally increased their lead by 31 points about halfway through the third quarter – 20 to 51 – to have the Mercy Rule invoked – Running Clock. With the clock only stopping for free-throws and timeouts made the third period end quickly – 23 to 63.

The fourth quarter also flew by and both coaches cleared their benches to have all their players have an opportunity to earn some valuable varsity game time experience. Thus, when the final buzzer sounded the score was 28 to 69 in favor of the Patriots.

Stats: Boys Battlers: Sean Seurer – 5, Ryder Falkenhagen – 4, Jhett Simon – 2, Landon Larson – 7, Alex Tanner – 9, Chance Smith – 1. Patriots: Brendan Nowell – 6, Carter Binger – 14, Mason Bottum – 2, Riley Fliehe – 6, Erik Salmen – 8, TJ Salmen – 10, Jackson Maynard – 10, Jacob Michlitsch -2.

PC71335+28

HT 22 23 18 6 +69