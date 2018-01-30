Basketball teams compete in double header games at home and on road

Double header in Hoven

Potter County hosted a double header in Hoven on Thursday, Jan. 25 against Eureka-Bowdle, with both the boys and girls winning. Following are the stats from those games.

Potter County 56

Eureka-Bowdle 33

Non-conference at Hoven

EUREKA-BOWDLE (2-11): Harley Kappenman 2 0-0 6, Megan Weber 3 0-0 7, Grace Walz 2 3-3 7, Josie Walz 1 0-0 2, Savannah Wolff 2 2-4 6, Sam Lux 1 0-0 2, Naike Voss 1 1-3 3. Totals 12 6-10 33.

POTTER COUNTY (8-5): Jenna Robbennolt 5 3-6 13, Paige Worth 1 0-0 2, Kori Hansen 5 2-3 16, Kayla Sautner 0 3-4 3, Samantha Stethem 6 3-4 17, Dasia Reuer 2 0-0 4, Emilie Larson 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 12-19 56.

Eureka-Bowdle 12 17 25 33

Potter County 26 33 41 56

3-point field goals — Kappenman 2, Weber, Hansen 4, Stethem 2. Total fouls — Eureka-Bowdle 22; Potter County 13. Fouled out — Wolff. Rebounds — Eureka-Bowdle 18 (Walz 4); Potter County 35 (Stethem 14). Turnovers — Eureka-Bowdle 6 (Kappenman 2); Potter County 10.

Potter County 57,

Eureka-Bowdle 44

Non-conference at Hoven

EUREKA-BOWDLE: John Duenmier 2 3-7 8, Alex Maier 1 0-0 2, John Kolar 2 0-1 4, Nick Burns 7 6-8 20, Jackson Kunz 3 1-2 10, Nacho Amores 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 10-20 44.

POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 8 3-7 19, Gage Weller 1 0-0 2, Ben Krueger 0 2-4 2, Dawson Simon 8 5-8 21, Calen Decker 2 4-4 8, Shad Sharp 2 1-3 5. Totals 21 15-26 57.

Eureka-Bowdle 15 20 30 44

Potter County 15 27 44 57

3-point field goals — EB 4 (Duenmier 1, Kunz 3); PC 0. Total fouls — EB 22; PC16. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — EB 33 (Amores 8); PC 45 (Simon 8). Turnovers — EB 22; PC 15. Steals — PC 14 (Nafziger 6).

Double header at SBA

The Potter County teams spent Friday evening at Sunshine Bible Academy for a double header. The teams split, with the boys winning their game and the girls coming up short.

Potter County 63

Sunshine Bible 36

Non-conference at Miller

POTTER COUNTY (9-4): Cole Nafziger 5 0-0 12, Ben Krueger 5 0-0 13, Dawson Simon 5 0-0 10, Peyton Drew 1 0-0 2, Calen Decker 3 2-2 9, Kolten Kirby 3 0-0 9, Shad Sharp 1 2-2 4, Phillip Vetter 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 4-4 63.

SUNSHINE BIBLE (0-10): Chris Hass 0 2-2 2, Jade Burma 4 1-2 9, Ross Engle 2 0-0 6, Travis Hass 0 0-2 0, Joel Underwood 0 0-2 0, E.J. Big Eagle 5 0-0 15, James Cho 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 5-10 36.

Potter County 29 46 57 63

Sunshine Bible 8 23 25 36

3-point field goals — Nafziger 2, Krueger 3, Decker, Kirby 3, Engle 2, Big Eagle 5. Total fouls — Potter County 13; Sunshine Bible 11. Rebounds — Potter County 19 (Simon 5); Sunshine Bible 28 (Burma 11). Turnovers — Potter County 13; Sunshine Bible 26.

Sunshine Bible 51

Potter County 44

Non-conference at Miller

POTTER COUNTY: Samantha Stethem 5 2-4 12, Kori Hansen 4 0-0 10, Kayla Sautner 1 1-5 3, Jenna Robbennolt 2 4-4 8, Khloe Wanner 0 0-4 0, Paige Worth 5 0-0 11. Totals 17-61 7-17 44.

SUNSHINE BIBLE: Lindsey Wilken 8 6-11 22, Bethany Konechne 0 2-2 2, Shariah Brockel 1 0-0 2, Susan Wilken 7 9-11 24, Savanna Roghair 0 1-2 1. Totals 16-52 18-26 51.

Potter County 12 24 31 44

Sunshine Bible 11 25 35 51

3-point field goals — Potter County 3 (Hansen 2, Worth); Sunshine Bible 1 (S. Wilken). Total fouls — Potter County 18; Sunshine Bible 19. Fouled out — Sunshine Bible (Konechne). Rebounds — Potter County 47 (Sautner 10, Robbennolt 10); Sunshine Bible 43 (L. Wilken 16). Assists — Potter County 12 (Robbennolt 5); Sunshine Bible 10 (Cassidy Clark 3). Turnovers — Potter County 11; Sunshine Bible 12. Steals — Potter County 8 (Robbennolt 2); Sunshine Bible 11 (S. Wilken 3).