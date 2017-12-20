Basketball teams lose both games during double header against Warner on Monday night

Stats
Warner 49
Potter County 36
Non-conference at Gettysburg
Dec. 18
WARNER (3-1): Sydney Leidholt 2 5-6 10, Morgan Rozell 2 0-0 4, Haylee Hanson 3 12 10, Laurei Rogers 4 6-9 14, Peyton Ellingson 2 0-7 4, Laura Ochsner 1 0-0 2, Ashley Fischbach 2 0-2 5. Totals 16-56 12-26 49.
POTTER COUNTY (0-4): Samantha Stethem 5 1-2 12, Kori Hansen 1 0-0 2, Jenna Robbennolt 2 3-6 7, Karen Smith 4 4-5 15. Totals 12-45 8-13 36.
Warner 9 28 39 49
Potter County 16 19 31 36
3-point field goals — W 5-19 (Leidholt 1, Hanson 3, Fischbach 1); PC 4-14 (Stethem 1, Smith 3). Total fouls — W 13; PC 18. Fouled out — Ellingson. Rebounds — W 40 (Rogers 13); PC 40 (Robbennolt 12). Turnovers — W 10; PC 18. Steals — W 8 (Leidholt 3); PC 1 (Stethem 1). Assists — W 12 (Hanson 4); PC 6 (Hansen 3). Blocks — W 2 (Rogers 2); PC 1 (Robbennolt).
Stats
Non-conference at Gettysburg
Dec. 18
WARNER: Alex Bohle 7 1-2 17, Daylin Simon 5 1-4 11, Danzan Gilborne 0 1-2 1, Jackson Cramer 5 3-4 13, Ben Fischbach 0 1-3 1, Jackson McNeil 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 9-17 45.
POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 5 1-3 12, Kolten Kirby 1 0-0 3, Ben Krueger 3 0-0 8, Dawson Simon 3 0-2 8, Calen Decker 2 0-0 6, Shad Sharp 3 1-1 7. Totals 17 2-6 44.
Warner 7 19 30 45
Potter County 13 26 37 44
3-point field goals — Bohle 2, Nafziger, Kirby, Krueger 2, Simon 2, Decker 2. Total fouls — Warner 10; Potter County 17. Rebounds — Warner 44 (Gilborne 9, Cramer 9); Potter County 37 (Sharp 7). Turnovers — Warner 13; Potter County 7.
