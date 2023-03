Gettysburg FFA members Garrett Zeigler (Daryn and Kari) and Kolten Frost (Brad and Katie) worked in the kitchen making pancakes for the annual Businessman’s Appreciation Breakfast held at the school on Tuesday morning. The popular event drew a big crowd after being rescheduled due to bad weather during the regular FFA week. Several students were up early to start the breakfast, which was served from 6:45 to 8 a.m. on Feb. 28.