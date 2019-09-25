Battler games next week

The Potter County Battlers will be at home next week, with the volleyball team hosting Sully Buttes on Tuesday, Oct. 1 starting at 6:30 p.m. The football team will host Hitchcock/Tulare on Friday, Oct. 4 at Battler Field in Gettysburg with a 7 p.m. kickoff. If you can’t make it to the games, both will be shown on the PCNews livestream at www.pottercountynews.com and on the Venture Communication Gettysburg school cable channel 387.

Hoven High School will celebrate their homecoming week starting Oct. 7, with a volleyball game on Tuesday, Oct. 8 where the Lady Battlers will host Herreid/Selby in the Hoven gym. On Friday, Oct. 11 the Potter County Battlers will play Warner at the field in Hoven for the Hoven High School homecoming game.