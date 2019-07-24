Battler sports meetings in Hoven and Gettysburg next week

Students will be headed back to school before you know it, with classes in Gettysburg starting Thursday, Aug. 22.

Concussion baseline tests need to be completed before sports practices start, and will be discussed at the athletic organization meeting in Hoven on Monday, July 29 and in Gettysburg on Thursday, Aug. 1, with both meetings being held in the high school gyms starting at 7:30 p.m.

The meetings are for athletes and parents in all fall sports from sixth grade through high school.

Scheduling for concussion testing, along with required paperwork and practice times will be discussed at the meeting. Contact Coach Smith to schedule a time.

Football practice will start on Aug. 12, with volleyball and cross country practice starting Aug. 15, but only for the athletes who have completed their necessary health tests.

Attendance at the meeting is important for all athletes. Parents should contact Vern Smith or the coach for more information.

-Molly McRoberts