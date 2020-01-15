Battler Tourney draws 22 teams to Gettysburg Saturday

There are 22 teams lined up from across the region to participate in the annual Battler Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

This is the biggest tournament in several years, adding two more teams from last year’s event.

The first session begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the Gettysburg High School gym, and the plan is to have multiple mats going during the tournament. The championship session will take place after the wrestlebacks are done.

Schools participating in this year’s tournament in addition to the Potter County Battlers are Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders, Faulkton Area Trojans, South Border Mustangs, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree Braves/Tigers, McLaughlin Mustangs, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle Tigers, Webster Bearcats, Pierre Governors JV, Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones, Harding County, Deuel Cardinals, Mobridge/Pollock Tigers, Standing Rock Warriors, Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys, Chamberlain Cubs, Warner/Northwestern Wild Monarchs, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Blackhawks, Stanley County Buffaloes, Sully Buttes Chargers, Groton Tigers, and Faith Longhorns.

The tournament will be placing the top six finishers in each class, and team trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams in the tournament.

The AAU will host their Battler wrestling tournament on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the school gym.