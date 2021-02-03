Battler wrestlers compete in Groton Tournament

The Potter County Battler wrestlers headed to Groton on Saturday, Jan. 30 to compete in the Groton Tournament. The Schlachter brothers both brought home third place in their divisions. Following are the Battler results from that tourney.

106

Nicholas Schlachter (21-9) placed 3rd and scored 13.5 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 21-9 won by fall over Caleb Nichols (Sioux Falls O`Gorman JV) 0-5 (Fall 1:29)

Semifinal – Joshua Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake ) 11-6 won by fall over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 21-9 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Semi – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 21-9 won by tech fall over Lane Miller (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 5-22 (TF-1.5 4:31 (16-0))

3rd Place Match – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 21-9 won by decision over RJ Nichols (Watertown JV) 6-2 (Dec 10-3)

132

Brayden Schlachter (23-12) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 23-12 won by fall over Reese Rabe (Milbank JV) 0-3 (Fall 3:09)

Semifinal – Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 23-6 won by major decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 23-12 (MD 8-0)

152

Carter Luikens (13-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jax Kettwig (Watertown JV) 4-3 won by fall over Carter Luikens (Potter County) 13-14 (Fall 2:57)

Cons. Round 1 – Carter Luikens (Potter County) 13-14 won by fall over Braeden Johnson (Clark/Willow Lake ) 1-12 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Semi – Cole Bisbee (Groton Area) 14-14 won by major decision over Carter Luikens (Potter County) 13-14 (MD 12-3)