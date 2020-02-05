Battler wrestlers compete in quad at Onida

Battler wrestlers headed to Onida for a quadrangular with Sully Buttes, Stanley County, and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree matches on Thursday, Jan. 30. Following are the results.

Potter County vs. Sully Buttes

106 Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

113 Lucas Arcoren (Sully Buttes) over Jaidn Wager (Potter County) (Fall 4:49)

126 Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

132 Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

182 Joey Wheeler (Potter County) over Kash Weischedel (Sully Buttes) (TF 16-0 5:25)

220 Ashton Larson (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

106 Exhibition: Jake Goebel (Potter County) over Brayden Yackley (Sully Buttes) (Fall 4:24)

106 Exhibition: Lucas Arcoren (Sully Buttes) over Ivan Stuwe (Potter County) (Fall 0:48)

220 Exhibition: Kash Weischedel (Sully Buttes) over Ashton Larson (Potter County) (Fall 1:30)

Potter County vs. Stanley County

100 Chase Hanson (Stanley County) over Jaidn Wager (Potter County) (Fall 4:50)

113 Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) (Fall 5:35)

126 Trey Frost (Stanley County) over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) (SV-1 5-3)

132 Damion Johnson-Horn (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

138 Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

182 Joey Wheeler (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

220 Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) over Ashton Larson (Potter County) (Fall 0:52)

Potter County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree

106 Jaidn Wager (Potter County) over Tripp Schrempp (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) (Fall 0:00)

113 Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

126 Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

132 Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) over Isaac Halfred (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) (Fall 0:38)

182 Joey Wheeler (Potter County) over Unknown (For.)

220 Thomas Lucero (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) over Ashton Larson (Potter County) (Fall 2:53)