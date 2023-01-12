Battler Wrestling Tourney draws 23 teams to town on Saturday, and AAU youth wrestlers on Sunday

It will be a busy weekend in town when it fills up with young wrestlers and fans. There are 23 teams lined up from across the region again this year to participate in the annual Battler Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. The first session begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the Gettysburg High School gym. The championship session will take place after the wrestle backs are done. There will be three mats in the new gym, and two more in the old gym to keep the tournament moving.

Schools participating in this year’s tournament in addition to the Potter County Battlers are Deuel, Faulkton, Groton, Ipswich/Bowdle, Lemmon/McIntosh, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible Academy, Warner/Northwestern, Webster, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, South Border, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, McLaughlin, Pierre JV, Clark/Willow Lake, Harding County, Standing Rock, Chamberlain, Mobridge/Pollock, Newell, and Faith.

The tournament will place the top six finishers in each class, and team plaques will be awarded to the champion and runner-up. Vern Smith, Activities Director at the Gettysburg School, said they will see how many girls are entered to determine how many weight classes they will have for the female bracket.

The AAU will host their Battler youth wrestling tournament on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the school gym.