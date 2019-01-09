Battler wrestling tourney hosts 20 teams Saturday

In one of the largest tourneys in several years, 20 wrestling teams from across the region will come to Gettysburg to compete Saturday during the annual Battler Wrestling Tournament.

The first session begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the Gettysburg High School gym, and the plan is to have multiple mats going during the tournament. The championship session will take place after the wrestlebacks are done.

Schools participating in this year’s tournament in addition to the Potter County Battlers are Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, Crow Creek, Deuel, Faith, Faulkton, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, Lemmon/McIntosh, McLaughlin, Mobridge/Pollock, Pierre JV, Redfield Area, South Border, Standing Rock, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible, Warner/Northwestern, and Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey/Wessington.

The tournament will be placing the top six finishers in each class, and team trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams in the tournament.

See page 16 for results from the weekend tournament, along with news from the young AAU wrestlers. The AAU will host their Battler wrestling tournament on Sunday, Jan. 13 at the school gym.