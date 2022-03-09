Battlers are going to the State B tourney!

The Potter County Battlers are headed to the show! After a trip to Redfield as the neutral site of the SoDak 16 game on Tuesday night, the Battlers brought home a 78-47 win over the Ethan Rustlers and a spot in the State B tournament. The games will be played at the Barnett Center on the Northern State University campus starting on St. Patrick’s day next week. In case you missed the big game, you can watch it here http://battlers.live/index.php?page=boys-basketball-game&id=25519

Be sure to check out next week’s issue of the PCNews for the report on the game, and follow the special section from the State B tourney. Go, Battlers!