Battlers at home for double header on Saturday

The Potter County Battler basketball teams will be home for the first time this season on Saturday, Dec. 21 when they host the Warner Monarchs in a double header. The games start at 1 p.m. and run throughout the afternoon. The plan is to have both JV games begin at 1 p.m. in separate gyms, followed by the varsity girls planned to start around 2:15-2:30 p.m., followed by the boys to finish off the afternoon.

If you can’t make it to the varsity games, you can catch them on the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com or on Venture Cable channel 387.