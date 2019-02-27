Battlers beat Tigers in Thursday afternoon make-up game

Stats
Potter County 67 Ipswich 64
Non-conference at Ipswich
Potter County 17 17 14 19 — 67
Ipswich 17 8 16 23 — 64
POTTER COUNTY: Shad Sharp 7 points, Cole Nafziger 9, Calen Decker 14, Kolten Kirby 5, Dawson Simon 27, Cooper Logan 3, Grant Luikens 2. Totals 27-48 6-16 67.
IPSWICH: Ben Kulesa 1 point, Daniel Braun 6, Max Geditz 18, Will Kadlec 18, Jacob Nierman 9, Jadon Onken 2, Carson Simes 3, Ty Kadlec 3, Reece Moehlenbrink 4. Totals 23-59 6-11 64.
3-pt FG — PC 7 (Decker 4, Kirby, Simon, Logan); IPS 12 (Braun, Geditz 4, W. Kadlec 2, Nierman 3, Simes, T. Kadlec). Fouls — PC 12; IPS 19. Fouled out — IPS (Kulesa). Rebounds — PC 30 (Sharp 6); IPS 33 (W. Kadlec 9). Assists — PC (Simon 11); IPS (W. Kadlec 11). Turnovers — PC 16; IPS 19. Steals — PC 13 (Luikens 4); IPS 9 (Geditz 3).
Leave a Reply