Battlers break streak with three set win over CEB Braves

In the battle between the Potter County Battlers and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves on Tuesday night, Oct. 15, it can probably best be viewed as akin to the 1948 Humphrey Bogart movie classic, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. This cinema spectacular was basically about Fred C. Dobbs (Humphrey Bogart) and Bob Curtin (Tom Holt) going through almost every hardship ever depicted on the big silver screen, in search of a golden treasure.

Like this neo-western classic that depicted desperate men driven to overcome insurmountable obstacles, the Battlers and Braves were also driven to triumph over their past to once again treasure a win on Tuesday night. Potter County had eight losses in a row and CEB possessed a record of 8-14 coming into the contest, so both teams were desperate to turn their own fortunes around, like Dobbs and Curtin were desperate to find gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico. Even though this matchup will never be an epic like the classic movie, it will forever be folklore to all the girls who played this game because it was an all-out shootout to determine who was the best team on the other side of the river.

To the delight of all those who supported the Battlers, Potter County won the match in three straight sets 25 to 19, 25 to 17, and 27 to 25. As it can be obviously seen by the scores alone, the Braves refused to lay down just like Dobbs did his best to survive the desert and fight off the bandits. In the first set Jenna Robbennolt, Rachel Goebel, and Autumn Pitlick were banging kills for the red and white but so were Cooper Marshall, Jay’Ellen Red Fox, Cassie Carter, and Carissa Stocklin for the red and blue. The Braves pretty much matched the Battlers point for point up till it was 20 to 17 in favor of Potter County. After that the Battlers shifted gears and won by six points. Then in the second set, the Battlers came out hot and the Braves just could not put together enough offense to overcome the deficit that they quickly found themselves in. The big hitters in this set were Rachel Goebel for the Battlers and Jay’Ellen Red Fox for the Braves because both these young ladies got three kills apiece for their prospective teams during this set.

It was the third set that could be compared to the waterhole scene in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre where Dobbs did his best to fend off the bandits but died anyway. And so did the Braves do their absolute best to fend off the Battlers but, in the end, there was way too much offense by Potter County to let the Braves steal even one win in this match. There was no question that the Braves scared the Battlers in this final set because everyone in the gym who was rooting for the home team remembered all too well the recent history of the Battlers failing to hold a lead. This feeling of insecurity came creeping in following the first timeout, when Braves Coach Mary Mitchell called for it when the score was 12 to 6, and the Battlers and their fans were celebrating and having way too much fun being ahead. When the second timeout was called, it was Battler Coach Jamie Cronin asking for it because by this time many of the happy faces had vanished, and a hush was starting to permeate throughout the gym because all of sudden the score was 20 to 17. This strong fear of giving away another game became even more apparent when it felt like Coach Cronin’s strategy to stop the Braves momentum was not working since the Braves came to within one point, 22 to 21. When this was achieved by the neighbors across the Missouri River, Coach Cronin called yet another timeout. Following this stoppage in play, both teams took off the gloves because scoring went back and forth until it was all tied up at 25 points apiece. Either luck or determination prevailed for Potter County because the darkness faded away, and the Battlers closed out the game with two straight points to finally capture a win they so desperately needed.

The ending in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre was ironic because after fighting to secure a treasure in gold to only lose it, those who survived enjoyed their journey and prospered from what they learned instead of being something they were never going to be. So, the victory over the Braves was hard fought for Potter County and it was good for the girls to take a moment to celebrate after the match because their journey, too, is nearing an end for the 2019 season and there are still many obstacles left for the Battlers to overcome. Thus, the playoffs will be their treasure or not, and like this great movie their journey has been difficult and rewarding, but to their benefit as of now, their ending remains unwritten.

In the JV Match, Potter County handled the Braves easily in two straight sets, 25 to 9 and 25 to 5. Defensively Grace Goebel was a fireball in getting 7 digs and offensively Dakota Goebel was a huge present upfront by recording 7 kills. Maybe somebody should publish Memaw Goebel’s recipes? In the C Game, the Battlers defeated the CEB Braves 25 to 16 and 25 to 10. What was great to see was all those young Battlers who do not dress out for the varsity shined in this match. The star of the game was Tyler Simon, but Megan Herman looked awesome, Taelor Zweber handled the frontline extraordinarily, Rylee Kaup looked like a gazelle flying around, Jaela Vetter did a great job serving, and Csenge Armai complemented her teammates both frontline and backline.

Varsity Game Stats – Serving: 70 of 75 / 10 Aces: Leaders: Makaivry Schatz – 4 Aces, Kirstie Lake – 3 Aces, Cassidy Goebel – 2 Aces, KiTu LeBeau -1 Ace; Attacks: 92 of 106 / 23 Kills: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 7 Kills, Autumn Pitlick – 6 Kills, Rachel Goebel – 6 Kills; Setting: 90 of 90 / 23 Assists: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 19 Assists; Blocks: 3 Blocks 6 Block Assist: Leaders: Rachel Goebel – 1 Solo 2 Assists, KiTu LeBeau – 1 Solo 2 Assist; Digs: 65: Leaders: Makaivry Schatz – 17 Digs, Autumn Pitlick – 12 Digs, Cassidy Goebel – 10 Digs.

Warren LeBeau

