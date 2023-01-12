Battlers compete in Mid Dakota Monster at Presho

The Potter County wrestling team participated in the two day Mid Dakota Monster in Presho on Jan. 6-7. Eleven Battlers participated in the tournament that hosted thirty teams from South Dakota and one from Nebraska. Each weight class featured several top 10 wrestlers from either the Class A or Class B rankings. As a team the Battlers placed eighteenth.

Seven of the Battler wrestlers won at least one match with Tanner Frickson and Nicholas Schlachter advancing to the placing rounds on Saturday.

Frickson placed fifth, at 132 pounds, with two dominant wins over the number three ranked Riley Scott of Custer. The first in the third round by pin with the second being a major decision to secure fifth place.

Schlachter won his first two matches, at 113 pounds, prior to losing in quarter finals to Aden Schrempp of Canton then winning two of the next three matches to bring home a seventh place finish.

Lane Stuwe went two and two on the weekend not placing. Jack Stuwe wrestled unattached and won one of his three matches. Tanner Vander Vorst went two and two on the day and had a bye missing wrestling on Saturday by one win. Damion Johnson-Horn was one and two on the day. Sage Hermann won one of his three matches on the weekend.

The Battlers compete at home next weekend at the Battler Invitational at the GHS gym, where wrestling will start at 10 a.m.

-by Sandra Frickson

2023 Mid Dakota Monster

Results for Potter County

106

Lane Stuwe (8-10) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Zach Bartels (Canton) 19-0 won by fall over Lane Stuwe (Potter County) 8-10 (Fall 0:59)

• Cons. Round 1 – Lane Stuwe (Potter County) 8-10 won by fall over Mason Stoeser (Stanley County) 3-8 (Fall 0:13)

• Cons. Round 2 – Lane Stuwe (Potter County) 8-10 won by fall over Jack Stuwe (Potter County) 6-8 (Fall 2:08)

• Cons. Round 3 – Rogen Albrecht (Kingsbury County) 7-4 won by fall over Lane Stuwe (Potter County) 8-10 (Fall 4:02)

106

Jack Stuwe (6-8) place is unknown.

• Champ. Round 1 – Jack Stuwe (Potter County) 6-8 won by fall over Richard Sandine (McCook Central/Montrose) 1-6 (Fall 0:38)

• Champ. Round 2 – Tyler Trant (Custer) 23-5 won by fall over Jack Stuwe (Potter County) 6-8 (Fall 1:11)

• Cons. Round 2 – Lane Stuwe (Potter County) 8-10 won by fall over Jack Stuwe (Potter County) 6-8 (Fall 2:08)

113

Nicholas Schlachter (13-5) placed 7th and scored 10.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)

• Champ. Round 2 – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 13-5 won by major decision over Aiden Wermers (Winner) 8-9 (MD 9-1)

• Quarterfinal – Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 13-4 won by fall over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 13-5 (Fall 5:31)

• Cons. Round 4 – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 13-5 won by fall over Toarin Humble (Belle Fourche) 5-6 (Fall 1:39)

• Cons. Round 5 – Rylan Yonker (Hamlin/Castlewood) 9-7 won by fall over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 13-5 (Fall 4:09)

• 7th Place Match – Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 13-5 won by decision over Cody Zell (Kingsbury County) 11-8 (Dec 13-12)

126

Tanner Vander Vorst (6-10) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Vander Vorst (Potter County) 6-10 won by fall over Cass Waters (Lakota Tech) 4-6 (Fall 1:43)

• Champ. Round 2 – Dylan Buseman (Parker) 20-8 won by fall over Tanner Vander Vorst (Potter County) 6-10 (Fall 1:36)

• Cons. Round 2 – Tanner Vander Vorst (Potter County) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 – Tanner Vander Vorst (Potter County) 6-10 won by fall over Jaden Buchmann (Hamlin/ Castlewood) 1-6 (Fall 2:45)

• Cons. Round 4 – Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 11-6 won by fall over Tanner Vander Vorst (Potter

County) 6-10 (Fall 0:53)

132

Tanner Frickson (17-6) placed 5th and scored 18.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 17-6 won by fall over Devan White Feather (Todd County) 1-6 (Fall 3:52)

• Champ. Round 2 – Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 17-6 won by fall over Jory Olson (Belle Fourche) 1-2 (Fall 1:07)

• Quarterfinal – Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 17-6 won by fall over Riley Scott (Custer) 19-6 (Fall 3:58)

• Semifinal – Ashton Keller (Canton) 5-0 won by decision over Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 17-6 (Dec 12-6)

• Cons. Semi – Iden Myers (Kimball/ White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 16-3 won by decision over Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 17-6 (Dec 3-1)

• 5th Place Match – Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 17-6 won by major decision over Riley Scott (Custer) 19-6 (MD 12-0)

138

Trace Genzler (7-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Taiten Shaw (Stanley County) 4-10 won by fall over Trace Genzler (Potter County) 7-9 (Fall 6:14)

• Cons. Round 1 – Ashten Burival (O`Neill) 4-8 won by fall over Trace Genzler (Potter County) 7-9 (Fall 2:59)

145

Ayden Forgey (7-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Max Hunsley (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-2 won by fall over Ayden Forgey (Potter County) 7-11 (Fall 3:28)

• Cons. Round 1 – Easton Robbins (Lyman) 4-11 won by fall over Ayden Forgey (Potter County) 7-11 (Fall 3:30)

152

Damion Johnson-Horn (4-10) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Damion Johnson-Horn (Potter County) 4-10 won by fall over Tayne Puckett (Lakota Tech) 1-12 (Fall 1:31)

• Champ. Round 2 – Colton Brady (Stanley County) 12-8 won by fall over Damion Johnson-Horn (Potter County) 4-10 (Fall 1:01)

• Cons. Round 2 – Antoine Running Bear (Lakota Tech) 8-8 won by fall over Damion Johnson-Horn (Potter County) 4-10 (Fall 2:28)

170

Benjamin Van der Luit (3-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Matias Jimenez (O`Neill) 10-8 won by fall over Benjamin Van der Luit (Potter County) 3-6 (Fall 1:39)

• Cons. Round 1 – Logan Radant (Winner) 4-5 won by fall over Benjamin Van der Luit (Potter County) 3-6 (Fall 0:45)

195

Kameron Hunnel (2-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Meyers (Canton) 12-0 won by fall over Kameron Hunnel (Potter County) 2-13 (Fall 0:26)

• Cons. Round 1 – Kameron Hunnel (Potter County) 2-13 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 – Adley Reindl (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 2-5 won by fall over Kameron Hunnel (Potter County) 2-13 (Fall 0:52)

220

Sage Hermann (7-10) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 – Sage Hermann (Potter County) 7-10 won by fall over Justin Sickels (O`Neill) 1-10 (Fall 1:44)

• Champ. Round 2 – Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 10-5 won by fall over Sage Hermann (Potter County) 7-10 (Fall 0:37)

• Cons. Round 2 – Sage Hermann (Potter County) 7-10 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 – Jason Hammer (Canton) 5-7 won by fall over Sage Hermann (Potter County) 7-10 (Fall 2:10)