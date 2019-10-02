Battlers drop to 1-4

In another tough game for the Battlers, the football team felt another loss on Friday night.

The Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines came out strong during their homecoming game in Selby on Sept. 27, scoring on a quarterback keeper during their first possession of the game after receiving the kickoff from Potter County.

“Consistency continued to be one of our problems again in the game with Herreid/Selby both offensively and defensively,” said Battler head coach Vern Smith. “It seemed like we would have two plays in a row where we did well, but then give up a big play on the next one play.”

Offensively, Coach Smith said that two turnovers early in the game put the Battlers in a big hole from which the team was unable to recover.

“Going forward in the rest of the games, we have to work on being consistent and making the plays on each down,” Coach Smith said. The Battlers are at home in Gettysburg on Friday night against Hitchcock/Tulare. It is parents night for the team, and if you can’t make it to the game, catch the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com

Stats

Potter County 8

Herreid/Selby Area – 48

PC 0 0 0 8 – 8

HSA 22 12 6 8 – 48

Scoring plays

HSA – Wade Begeman 72 yd run (W. Begeman run)

HSA – W. Begeman pass to Carter Tisdale 9 yds (run failed)

HSA – W. Begeman 24 yd run (W. Begeman pass to Tisdale)

HSA – W. Begeman 6 yd run (run failed)

HSA – W. Begeman 25 yd run (run failed)

HSA – W. Begeman 10 yd run (run failed)

HSA – Trey Sayler 1 yd run (Tray Hettich run)

PC – Ethan Pitlick 76 yd kickoff return (Joey Wheeler pass to Pitlick)

OFFENSE: Potter County: rushing 18-80 (Luikens 7-36, Wheeler 7-23), passing 5-20 for 55 yds (Luikens 3-12 for 50 yds), receiving (Pitlick 2-27, Drake Bassett 1-18). Herreid/Selby Area: rushing 38-339 (W. Begeman 13-217, T. Sayler 12-71, passing 11-13 for 182 yds (W. Begeman 5-7 for 100 yds), receiving (Colton Schumacher 2-46, Jared Bauman 1-32).

DEFENSE: Potter County (Joey Wheeler 11 tackles, Cooper Logan 7 tackles, Grand Luikens 6 tackles). Herreid/Selby Area (W. Begeman lead team effort)