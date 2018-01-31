Battlers fans can see games online and on cable TV

When you can’t make it to the games, the Potter County News will bring them to you. Check out the livestream sports at www.pottercountynews.com

The new, improved livestream service allows fans to watch the Battlers at home and at many away games, too, through Sportsticket.tv. We have also teamed up with Venture Communications to broadcast the PCNews livestream on the local cable channel, 387, for those who can’t make it to the games and don’t have computer access.

This weekend, in addition to the double header basketball game against Sully Buttes on Friday, fans can also catch the Big Dakota Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday from Ft. Pierre starting at 10 a.m.

-Molly McRoberts