Battlers head to Sioux Falls to compete in State Track Meet

“Overall it was a great track meet as those who placed all finished with higher places than they came in seeded at and ran their best times and vaulted best height of the season and their career,” said Potter County Battler track coach Jamie Cronin. She was referring to her team’s performance at the state track meet held in Sioux Falls on May 24-25, after a short track season based on the cold, wet spring weather. “It was a long spring with few meets so that was very rewarding,” she said about her team’s performance.

Girls Individual results

100 Hurdles: 7th Autumn Pitlick, 16.25

Girls 4×200 Relay: 8th Autumn Wieseler, Makivy Schatz, Autumn Pitlick, Jenna Robbennolt, 1:53.95

Team results

1. Deubrook Area (76); 2. Ipswich (67); 3. Colman-Egan (53); 4. White River (38); 4. Chester Area (38); 6. Andes Central/Dakota Chri (34); 7. New Underwood (32); 8. Gayville-Volin (30); 9. Avon (29); 9. Estelline/Hendricks (29); 11. Sully Buttes (27); 12. Kimball/White Lake (24); 13. Corsica-Stickney (22); 14. Newell (21); 14. DR St. Mary (21); 16. Warner (20.50); 17. Hanson (20); 18. Viborg-Hurley (18); 19. Freeman (14); 20. Irene-Wakonda (13); 21. Arlington (12); 22. Jones County (10); 23. Aberdeen Christian (8); 24. Faulkton Area (7); 24. Howard (7); 24. Dakota Hills (7); 24. Scotland (7); 28. Burke (5); 28. Castlewood (5); 28. Gregory (5); 31. Wolsey-Wessington (4); 31. Freeman Academy/Marion (4); 33. Lake Preston (3); 33. Northwestern (3); 33. James Valley Christian (3); 33. Tri-State (3); 33. Philip (3); 33. Potter County (3); 39. Menno (2.50); 40. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (2); 40. Alcester-Hudson (2); 40. De Smet (2); 40. Eureka/Bowdle (2); 40. Centerville (2); 45. Bridgewater-Emery (1); 45. Sunshine Bible Academy (1); 45. Wall (1)

Boys Individual results

400: 5th, Dawson Simon, 51.93

200: 5th Dawson Simon, 23.17

Pole Vault: 5th Connor Kaup, 11’ 3”

Boys 4×100 Relay: 5th Cole Nafziger, Ethan Pitlick, Colt Wieseler, Dawson Simon, 45.99

Team results

1. Viborg-Hurley (76); 2. Wall (63); 3. Warner (41); 4. Freeman (32); 4. Ipswich (32); 6. Timber Lake (27); 7. James Valley Christian (26); 7. Northwestern (26); 7. Bison (26); 7. Freeman Academy/Marion (26); 11. Sunshine Bible Academy (24); 12. Menno (23.50); 13. Sully Buttes (22); 14. De Smet (20); 15. White River (18); 15. Chester Area (18); 17. Potter County (16); 17. Andes Central/Dakota Chri (16); 19. Wakpala (13); 20. Hanson (12); 20. Langford Area (12); 22. DR St. Mary (11); 23. Gayville-Volin (10); 23. Clark/Willow Lake (10); 25. Castlewood (9); 25. Jones County (9); 25. Corsica-Stickney (9); 28. Herreid/Selby Area (8); 29. Lemmon (7.50); 30. Deubrook Area (7); 31. Tri-State (6); 31. Harding County (6); 33. Irene-Wakonda (5.50); 33. Waverly-South Shore (5.50); 35. Leola (5); 35. Faulkton Area (5); 35. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (t 5); 35. Edgemont (5); 35. Dakota Hills (5); 35. Alcester-Hudson (5); 35. Colman-Egan (5); 42. Gregory (4.50); 43. Eureka/Bowdle (4); 43. McIntosh (4); 43. Kadoka Area (4); 46. Great Plains Lutheran (3); 47. Lyman (2.50); 48. Aberdeen Christian (2); 48. Burke (2); 50. Elkton-Lake Benton (1.50); 50. Arlington (1.50); 52. Lower Brule (1); 52. Philip (1)