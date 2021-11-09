Battlers head to State Championship

PHOTO BY TAYLOR TENNANT/GHS HERALD

One of the winningest coaches in South Dakota football is taking his team back to the Dakota Dome in Vermillion to play in the State B Championship! Potter County Battler Head Coach Vern Smith is pictured with his team following a win over the Faulkton Area Trojans on Friday night, Nov. 5 at the field in Faulkton. Pictured are (standing l to r) Coach Vern Smith, Landon Larson, Colt Wieseler, Drake Bassett, Cooper Logan, Alex Tanner, Ashton Larson, Logan Decker, Chase DeRouchey, Colin Arbach, Grant Luikens, Seth Sharp, Xavier Hobert, Assistant Coach Brady Hartung, Assistant Coach Keith Scott. Front: Damion Johnson-Horn, Tanner Vander Vorst, Sage Hermann, Jhett Simon, Ivan Stuwe, Ryder Falkenhagen, Carter Luikens, Lane Stuwe, Ethan Johnson, DaShawn Rausch, Philip Hamburger. This will be the ninth appearance in the state championship at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, with the first in 1982 and the last one in 2013, which also came with the championship trophy. On this trip, the Mighty Battlers will take on the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. The game is televised on SDPB with the pregame show starting at 9:30 a.m. See inside for Warren’s report on the win over the Trojans, and watch next week’s edition for his news and photos from the big game at the Dome.