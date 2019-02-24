Battlers host Region 2B game Tuesday

The lineup for the Region 2B boys basketball tourney has been announced. On Tuesday, Feb. 26, the Battlers will have a game at home starting at 7 p.m. They will host the winner of the Ipswich vs. Eureka/Bowdle game played on Monday night. If you can’t make it to the game, be sure to catch the livestream through the Potter County News website.

Following are the details for the upcoming games.

Region 2B

Play-in, Monday

G1: No. 8 Edmunds Central vs. No. 9 Sunshine Bible Academy, 7 p.m.

G2: No. 7 Ipswich vs. No. 10 Eureka/Bowdle, 7 p.m.

Round 1, Tuesday

G3: No. 1 Sully Buttes vs. G1, 7 p.m.

G4: No. 4 Highmore-Harrold vs. No. 5 Herreid/Selby Area, 7 p.m.

G5: No. 2 Potter County vs. G2, 7 p.m.

G6: No. 3 Leola/Frederick Area vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area, 7 p.m.

SoDak 16 qualifier, Friday

G3 vs. G4, 7 p.m.

G5 vs. G6, 7 p.m.