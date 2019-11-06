Battlers remember the Titans in VB

Remember the Titans – Leola Frederick Titans, not the 2000 movie featuring Denzel Washington – will forever be the reference for the Potter County senior girls when they recall their final game of the 2019 season because they were heroes on this day. They beat the Leola Frederick Titans, at Leola, in four sets: 25 to 16, 25 to 21, 21 to 25, and 25 to 15.

The victory was not only rewarding but reinvigorating for a squad that has suffered so many tough losses this year. They loss to Highmore-Harrold, Sully Buttes, and Herreid-Selby in five grueling sets at home as well as to Strasburg and Faith in four exasperating sets on the road. It is interesting to note, on this date that the top five Class B volleyball teams in the State are Northwestern, Warner, Chester, Faulkton, and Faith. More interesting to note is that Potter County played four of these teams, and with the exception of Northwestern they did an outstanding job in going head-to-head against these powerhouse teams, especially against Faith, at Faith, because they had the Longhorns in a death grip to only let them slip away.

In re-establishing their swag on Tuesday night, Oct. 29, the seniors sang a loud and soulful swan song to end their season by fighting off the pesky Titans, who refused to let them win without a fight. Autumn Pitlick had 4 aces, 6 kills, and 12 digs. Cassidy Goebel had 4 aces, 4 kills, and 14 digs. KiTu LeBeau had 1 ace, 3 kills, and 11 digs. And Jenna Robbennolt had 3 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks, and 11 digs. Thus, on their last day, on a chilly fall night, on foreign territory, the seniors were indeed heroes.

Sharing in this much deserved win was junior Rachel Goebel, who had one official block and 2 assisted blocks as well as 4 digs, which is outstanding in itself since she is only a frontline player. Rachel had several more demonstrative stuffs against the Titans but because they did not meet all the criteria of a block, they were not counted as official stats. Nevertheless, she was formidable force on the net. And the sophomores – Makaivry Schatz, Kirstie Lake, and Haylie Ahlemeier – shined as well on this night, especially through their aggressive and tenacious defense.

So yes, the seniors were heroes on this night. There is no doubt their ascent to this greatness came from four years of sweat, hours of practices, triumph over opponents, accepting defeat, shedding tears from joy and pain, but most of all, loving a game that truly defines them. The girls have one more game (hopefully more) – a playoff game that will either bring them more glory or cap the last time these four seniors are to ever wear the red and white for the mighty Potter County Battlers Volleyball Team.

That swan song that was playing when the Battlers took down the Titans had to be David Bowie’s 1977 classic “Heroes.”

“I, I will be king,

And you, you will be queen

Though nothing will drive them away

We can beat them, just for one day

We can be heroes, just for one day

. . . We could steal time, just for one day

We can be heroes, forever and ever

What’d you say?

We can be heroes, just for one day”

As for the JV girls, they crushed the young Titans in two sets: 25 to 7 and 25 to 7. The stars of this show were Dakota Goebel and Kirstie Lake.

Varsity Game Stats – Serving: 87 of 93 / 8 Aces: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 4 Aces, Autumn Pitlick – 4 Aces, Jenna Robbennolt – 3 Aces; Attacks: 124 of 145 / 26 Kills: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 8 Kills, Autumn Pitlick – 6 Kills; Setting: 127 of 127 / 26 Assists: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 16 Assists; Blocks: 5 Solo Blocks 4 Assist Blocks: Leaders: Jenna Robbennolt – 4 Solo Blocks 4 Assist Blocks, Rachel Goebel – 1 Solo Block 2 Assist Blocks; Digs: 88: Leaders: Cassidy Goebel – 14 Digs, Kirstie Lake – 14 Digs, Autumn Pitlick – 12 Digs.