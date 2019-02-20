Battlers to State…

GHS senior Preston Worth (center) brought home the championship medal from the Region 1B wrestling tournament in Redfield on Saturday, Feb. 16, to help lead the way for the Potter County wrestlers fifth place team rank and a trip to the State B tournament in Rapid City this weekend. The Battlers placed fifth as a team and qualified five wrestlers to head west on Feb. 22-23 to compete at state. Pictured are (l to r) GHS freshman Jonathan Wheeler (Janelle Wheeler/Ed Wheeler, Jr.) who placed third at 182 pounds, GHS junior Joey Wheeler (Janelle Wheeler/Ed Wheeler, Jr.) who finished second at 170 pounds, Worth (Bart and Carmen) who won first at 220 pounds, HHS senior Chayce Rausch (Darwin and Mary Jo) who won second place win at 160 pounds, and GHS junior Koltyn Forbes (Seth Forbes/Shawna Forbes) who won third place at 126 pounds. The wrestlers are coached by head coach Michael Schlachter and assistant coach Eric Stuwe.