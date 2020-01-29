Battlers win double header over Warbirds

Saturday, Jan. 25 was a beautiful day in the neighborhood for the Battlers when they invited the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds to play some basketball in their backyard. Both the ladies and gentlemen squared off in this matinee doubleheader that took place in the friendly confines of Gettysburg High School gymnasium.

First up was the Lady Battlers and they put on a good show because they had to fight to win their match 59 to 52 against these scrappy opponents from Beadle County. With Jenna Robbennolt exerting her will, and big help from Dasia Reuer, the ladies controlled the paint in the first quarter. Jenna scored 6 points and Dasia scored 7, with Tyler Simon and Makaivry Schatz each adding 2 points apiece to end the first quarter with 15 total points, compared to the Warbirds’ 8.

Then in the second frame, Jenna dominated again and tallied 8 more points, with Dasia contributing 6 herself as well as point guard Ashlee Kaup making noise with 6. Things could not have looked any better for the home team because at the end of the first half the Battlers led 35 to 19.

The second half started to show a crack in the Battlers’ armor because Jenna got into foul trouble and scoring waned tremendously because the girls only managed to score 10 points in the third period whereas the Warbirds netted 16. With the score board reading 45 to 35 at the start of the fourth quarter and Jenna back on the floor after being benched with four fouls, things looked good for the girls.

But only after a minute of play, things changed dramatically because Jenna was tagged with her fifth and final foul, which forced her to take a permanent seat on the bench. With the senior’s leadership out, the Warbirds rallied behind their big scorer, Number 23 Lizzi Brandt who made three 2-pointers and one 3-pointer. They also got six points from their starting point guard and another two from their sixth man off the bench for a total of 17 in the final frame.

However, with time running out and trying to make up a 10-point deficit, the Warbirds had to apply full court pressure which led them to fouling and putting the girls on the free-throw line to hang onto the lead, and hopefully the win. To make things even more interesting, Potter County made only 9 out of 23 free-throws in this quarter, but it was Tyler Simon and Dasia Reuer who were cool as the other side of the pillow because Tyler made 5 of her 6 tosses and Dasia made 3 of her 6 free-throws when the home team needed them most.

With the win the girls improved to 6 and 5 in Region Two but importantly, Dasia Reuer still controlled the paint when Jenna had to sit, which clearly shows the team is improving and others are stepping up to contribute. So, Dasia deserves the game ball and hopefully her stellar performance is repeated again and again.

In the second show of the afternoon, the boys put on a great performance to beat the unbeaten. Their invited guests looked impressive when they strolled into the gym because their omnipresence was one of superiority.

And why not? The Warbirds had a 10 and 0 record whereas the Battlers only had 5 and 5 record. Their haughtiness may have already had them looking at going on to the SoDak 16 Playoffs, if not all the way to Aberdeen for the State Championship because it was clear they were not taking the young Battlers seriously.

But on the other side of the coin, the Battlers were clearly focused at the task at hand because after the first quarter of play, Potter County completely controlled the game to go on to win 57 to 47.

In the first quarter, five of the eight players who made an appearance for the Warbirds scored, to where only three Battlers made baskets to end the period 11 to 9 in favor of the visitors. But with the boys picking up their full court pressure and challenging the Warbirds’ big players in the lane, matters improved tremendously for Battlers in the second quarter. Dylan Drew established a formidable presence in front of the basket on both sides of the court and big Kayden Ahlemeier was moving bodies to get shots off right underneath the bucket.

The Warbirds’ big postman, Payson Gohn, succumbed to their attacks because he soon found himself in foul trouble and was forced to the bench to protect him from fouling out before the second half commenced.

As these two big men for the Battlers were staking out a claim as to who owned the paint, everyone else was working hard to attack the basket as well. Drake Bassett, Cooper Logan, Ethan Pitlick, Seth Sharp, and Grant Luikens all made buckets to make it a total of 23 more additional points for the Battlers in the second period of play. But it was the boys playing great defense that was awe inspiring because they only allowed the Warbirds to score 13 points in this quarter to make the score 32 to 24 at the end of the first half. If not for the Warbirds’ Tristan Abbott who was working hard to get 8 more points himself, the Battlers might have put the game out of reach before the second half started.

As the second half started, it was clear that both teams made defense a priority. The Warbirds held the Battlers to 11 points in the third quarter, but the Battlers shut down the Warbirds because only three visiting players scored points (8 points combined) to make the overall score 43 to 32.

The good size crowd who showed up for this matinee finally started sensing that the boys could either make history by beating these undefeated Warbirds or suffer a tough loss if they allowed them to catch their second breath, so when the fourth quarter cracked off it got noisy in Gettysburg High School’s new house. With the Warbirds’ big man, Payson Gohn, fouling out, things really looked good to seal the win, but then all of sudden their sixth man, junior Corbin Haarmeyer, came off the bench and lit up the gym with two 3-pointers, one basket, and one free-throw to make the crowd shift in their seats and look beyond the ceiling for divine support.

As much as Haarmeyer’s magic gave hope to the Beadle County faithful that there was still a good possibility their winning streak might stay intact, the sophomores took over for Potter County to insure such would not happen. Cooper Logan scored a 3-pointer and one basket as well as one point from the free-throw stripe. Kayden Ahlemeier came back in to also score a tough basket underneath as well as get a point from the free-throw line. And finally, Grant Luikens splashed in a 3-pointer, too, and two points from the free-throw line to finally give the Warbirds their first loss of the season.

So, as the sun set to make such a beautiful pink and auburn specular picturesque moment to give the Battlers a final wonderful end to a great day in the neighborhood, the Warbirds had to drive home in the ever increasing darkness to ponder what happen when they stepped into the new house built for Potter County basketball.

Stats

Girls: Potter County: Jenna Robbennolt – 17, Abbie Larson – 1, Kirstie Lake – 3, Ashlee Kaup – 5, Tyler Simon – 11, Makaivry Schatz – 5, Dasia Reuer – 16. Wolsey-Wessington: Leah Williams – 9, Chantel Haider – 10, Cortney Sprecher – 1, Mya Boomsma – 4, Brynn Haider – 4, Hailey Clarke – 2, Lizzi Brandt – 22.

Boys: Potter County: Drake Bassett – 5, Cooper Logan – 11, Ethan Pitlick – 5, Seth Sharp – 8, Dylan Drew – 6, Grant Luikens – 11, Kayden Ahlemeier – 9. Wolsey-Wessington: Skylar Zomer – 1, Jake Williams – 2, Brevan Hooks – 8, Corbin Haarmeyer – 9, Tristan Abbott – 15, Ethan Nelson – 6, Payson Gohn – 6.