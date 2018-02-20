Battlers win last game of season

Feb. 16 the Potter County Battlers hosted Highmore-Harrold in Hoven and held on to the win with a score of 68-61 for the last game in the regular season.

Following are the stats from that game.

Potter County 68

Highmore-Harrold 61

Non-conference at Hoven

HIGHMORE-HARROLD: Dylan McDonnel 4 5-6 14, Treymaine Eagle Thunder-Alger 4 0-2 9, Darian Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Jharret Bloomenrader 11 5-7 28, Thomas Semmler 1 0-4 3, Remington Paynter 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 11-21 61.

POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 4 2-5 10, Kolten Kirby 2 4-5 10, Ben Krueger 7 4-6 19, Dawson Simon 8 0-2 17, Shad Sharp 3 6-7 12. Totals 24 16-25 68.

Highmore-Harrold 15 31 49 61

Potter County 14 30 54 68

3-point field goals — McDonnel, Eagle Thunder-Alger, Bloomenrader, Semmler, Kirby 2, Krueger, Simon. Total fouls — Highmore-Harrold 24; Potter County 18. Fouled out — Bloomenrader, Paynter. Rebounds — Highmore-Harrold 25; Potter County 19 (Krueger 6). Turnovers — Highmore-Harrold 12; Potter County 12.