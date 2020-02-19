Battlers win one, lose one in Timber Lake double header Feb. 15

On an almost spring like day, the Battlers split a double-header with the Timber Lake Panthers on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15 in the Gettysburg gym.

Still somewhat short-manned due to illness, the girls wound up manhandling the Panthers 57 to 40. The Panthers girl had a 5-10 record coming into the match, but yet, they just beat the number two ranked Region 9 team, Newell, the day before. So the Panthers were feeling confident when they strolled onto the court, and why not? They were also a much more experienced team than the young Battlers. Their confidence was obvious because they had a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter of play – 16 to 10. They also pretty much shut down the Battlers because only two scored any points. Jenna Robbennolt was held to four points, and if not for freshman Tyler Simon contributing six points, the Panthers might have owned the day.

When the second quarter commenced so did the Battlers’ tenacious play as well. They finally started running their fast break offense and playing tough defense. This time five Battlers scored, and their all-out full-court defense kicked in, too, because they outscored the Panthers 13 to 5 in this quarter. Their aggressive defense led to five Panthers going to the free-throw line (3 out of 11), but only one scored a single basket in this second set.

With this surge the Battlers owned the lead at the end of the first half – 23 to 21.

In the third quarter, the Battlers kept up the pressure and they were again led by freshman, Tyler Simon, both offensively and defensively. If not for free-throws, the Panthers would have slid further behind the running Battlers. Besides Tyler’s stellar performance, Kirstie Lake wowed the crowd by draining two 3-point shots and Dasia Reuer controlled the boards on both ends to push out their lead to 44 – 32 when the buzzer sounded to finish the third period. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers tried to mount a comeback, but the Battlers kept running and this quarter belonged to freshman Ashlee Kaup. She scored six more points out of her game total of 13 in this quarter to bring the final score 57 to 40.

In the boys’ game, the Panthers beat the Battlers 81 to 72. Their win was like watching the reincarnation of Vince Lombardi’s famous Power Sweep Play, which he ran over-and-over because it is so fundamental, had no frills, required teamwork – but mostly, because it worked over-and-over.

Their play was to have their quarterback (i.e., point-guard) slash into the paint, stop, pop, or dish the ball to an open teammate. Just like Lombardi’s play, the Panthers’ play had multiple variations, so it confused the Battlers all game. To prove this observation, Isaac Kraft, their point-guard, had 3 baskets in the first quarter, 4 in the second, 3 in the third, and 3 in the fourth – no 3-pointers, all 2-point shots, and all in the paint. When the Battlers would collapse on him, he would simply kick the ball out to a teammate. It wasn’t any play that would make any highlight show, but yet, Isaac Kraft wound up being the high scorer of the game with 25 points.

The other thing that the Panthers had going for them was they were a very seasoned team. They started four seniors and last year they made an appearance in the Class B State Basketball Tournament. They had the experience, the knowledge, and most of all the resources to control the game.

The worst thing about the loss for the Battlers was that it threatened their positioning in the upcoming playoffs, but time will tell.

As for the Battlers’ play in this game, Cooper Logan lit up the sky with five 3-pointers and one field goal, Dylan Drew was right behind him with 16 points, Grant Luikens added 14, and Kayden Ahlemeier muscled in 10. The boys really did play with the Panthers all throughout the game, but they just could not muster enough fire power to better them. Also, to the Battlers’ credit and admiration, they left everything they had out on the court. If they do not make the SoDak 16 playoffs at the end of this month then they at least gained a ton of seasoning to do it next year because unlike their west river neighbors, the Battlers started no seniors.

Girls Stats

Battlers: Haylie Ahlemeier – 2, Jenna Robbennolt – 6, Abbie Larson – 2, Kirstie Lake – 8, Ashlee Kaup – 13, Rylee Kaup – 1, Tyler Simon – 15, Dasia Reuer – 10. Panthers: Carlie Lawrence – 13, Gracie Sandquist – 4, Maci Maher – 13, Macey Bolinger – 5, Molly Kraft – 3, Natalie Gross – 2.

Boys Stats

Battlers: Drake Bassett – 3, Cooper Logan – 17, Ethan Pitlick – 5, Joseph Canchola – 2, Seth Sharp – 5, Dylan Drew – 16, Grant Luikens – 14, Kayden Ahlemeier – 10. Panthers: Matt Jewett – 15, Isaac Kraft – 25, Beau DuBray – 9, Hank Kraft – 17, Brandt Ducheneaux – 3, Taylor Goldade – 12.