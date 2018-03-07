Battlers win over Faulkton Trojans

The Battlers held on to a win against the Faulkton Area Trojans at home on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to advance in the Region 2B competition.

With a final score of 66-49, Potter County advanced to Selby to take on the Herreid-Selby Area Wolverines.

Stats

Potter County 66

Faulkton 49

Region 2B at Gettysburg

Faulkton: James Bowar 2 0-0 5, Austin Bowar 3 0-0 6, Derek Heitmann 7 0-2 17, Jaden Melius 6 0-2 13, Nathen Vetch 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 0-4 49.

Potter County: Cole Nafziger 7 3-6 20, Ben Krueger 6 2-4 18, Dawson Simon 7 2-2 16, Calen Decker 4 0-0 10, Shad Sharp 0 2-2 2, Totals 24 9-14 66.

Faulkton 8 16 37 49

Potter County 19 36 52 66

3-point field goals — FHS 5, Heitmann 3; PC 9, Krueger 4. Total fouls — FHS 15; PC 11. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — FHS 32, Melius 9; PC 30 Simon 7. Turnovers — FHS 17; PC 6.