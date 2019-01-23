BB game stats

Jan. 14
Northwestern 71
Potter County 36
Non-conference at Mellette
PC (4-5): Jenna Robbennolt 16, Autumn Wieseler 2, Kayla Sautner 2, Makaivry Schatz 4, Paige Worth 4, Haylie Ahlemeier 2, Kirstie Lake 4. Totals 15-55 3-6 34.
NW (3-6): Hannah Schentzel 20, Riley Grandpre 6, Caitlyn Fischbach 10, Sydney Schell 8, Alexis Rahm 3, Maddie Groft 18, Moira Duncan 2, Hailey Boekelheide 4. Totals 27-74 12-20 71.
3-pt FG — PC 1-13 (Robbennolt 1); NW 5-13 (Groft 3). Reb. — PC 28 (Robbennolt 9); NW 49 (Boekelheide 9, Schentzel 9, Grandpre 9). Fouls — PC 15; NW 10; Assists — PC 5 (Robbennolt 3); NW 16 (Grandpre 4, Fischbach 4). Turnovers — PC 25; NW 17. Steals — PC 10 (Wieseler 4); NW 11 (Schentzel 2, Grandpre 2, Fischbach 2, Groft 2, Duncan 2).
Jan. 15
Potter County 66
Herreid/Selby Area 51
Yellowstone Trail Conference at Selby
Potter County 10 25 18 13 — 66
Herreid/Selby Area 16 13 11 11 — 51
POTTER COUNTY (7-3): Cole Nafziger 6, Caleb Decker 2, Kolten Kirby 8, Shad Sharp 12, Dawson Simon 12, Taylor Frost 2, Rylee Zweber 2, Dylan Drew 8, Cooper Logan 7, Grant Luikens 7.
HERREID/SELBY (6-5): Clayton Randall 16, Tray Hettick 2, Carter Tisdall 1, Colton Schumacher 5, Dawson Zabel 14, Hayden Von Wald 6, Wade Begeman 7.
3 pt. FG — PC 5 (Nafziger 1, Kirby 2, Simon 1, Logan 1); HSA 5 (Von Wald 4, Begeman 1). Fouls — PC 20; HSA 17
Jan. 17
Edmunds Central 41
Potter County 37
Yellowstone Trail Conference at Gettysburg
Edmunds Central 13 10 6 12 — 41
Potter County 9 7 3 18 — 37
EDMUNDS CENTRAL (4-5): Maia Crawford 7, Madison Crawford 14, Brianna Moen 8, Paola Duran 6, Kendra Hinz 2, Jennica Ulmer 3, Hope Hoerner 1. Totals 16 5-9 41.
POTTER COUNTY (5-5): Jenna Robbennolt 18, Autumn Wieseler 9, Kayla Sautner 2, Paige Worth 6, Haylie Ahlemeier 2. Totals 12 13-21 37.
3-pt FG – ED 4 (Mai Crawford, Moen 2, Ulmer); PC 0. Fouls — EC 19; PC 10. Fouled out — EC, Duran. Rebounds — EC 46 (Mad. Crawford 6); PC 47 (Robbennolt 5, Wieseler 5, Sautner 5, Worth 5). Assists — EC 2; PC 1. Turnovers — EC 17; PC 9. Steals — EC 4; PC 6 (Robbennolt 2).
Jan. 19
Wolsey-Wessington 43
Potter County 27
Non-conference at Wolsey
Potter County 3 10 9 7 – 27
Wolsey-Wessington 11 8 9 15 – 43
POTTER COUNTY (4-7): Makaivry Schatz 2, Haylie Ahlemeier 2, Jenna Robbennolt 11, Kayla Sautner 8, Kirstie Lake 2, Abbie Larson 2. 8 11-21 27.
WOLSEY-WESSINGTON (6-4): Ally Boomsma 6, Cortney Sprecher 9, Raquel Nelson 10, Lizzi Brandt 6, Brynn Haider 2, Macie Luce 4, Hailey Clarke 6. Totals 15 11-18 43.
3-pt FG – PC 0; WW 2 (Clarke 2). Fouls – PC 17; WW 19. Fouled out – none.
