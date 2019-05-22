BBQ bash signals start of summer

One of the signs that summer is here comes on Saturday, May 25 with the annual BBQ Bash at Brown’s Lodge on Whitlock Bay west of Gettysburg.

The outdoor BBQ Bash is in its fourth year, and has grown with competitors coming from across the midwest to share their grilling skills.

The competition follows Kansas City Barbeque Society rules and is considered by most teams as a warm-up for other sanctioned BBQ events throughout the summer. The primary focus is on fun and great food in a beautiful river setting, and gives people a chance to sample some of the best chicken, ribs, pulled pork, and brisket from across the region. Several teams are registered in the event, and there’s also a beer tent along with music playing from 4-10 p.m. The public is welcome to watch the official judging from 1-3 p.m., and BBQ winners are announced at 8 p.m.

Teams commit their own time and money to the competition, and while some teams do follow the circuit, any beginning team can compete side by side and learn from the veteran teams. A People’s Choice award is also selected by guests at the event. See page 2 for more times and details.

Word is that the fish are also biting, so make plans to spend some of the summer at Gettysburg.

-Molly McRoberts